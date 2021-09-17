Parole of ex-Senator Torlopov overturned by Supreme Court of Russia’s Komi Republic

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

13:49 17/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 17 (RAPSI) — The Supreme Court of the Republic of Komi has overturned a lower court decision to grant parole to former senator Vladimir Torlopov, who was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison in the case of ex-head of the Komi Republic Vyacheslav Gaizer, according to the United Press Service the Komi Republic courts.

The higher court canceled the respective decision of the Ukhta City Court of the Komi Republic, the statement reads.

In June 2019, the Moscow Zamoskvoretsky District Court found Torlopov guilty of serious fraud and money laundering and sentenced him to 6.5 years in prison with a fine of 500,000 rubles (about $7,000 at the current exchange rate).

The court established that Torlopov, Gaizer, as well as other defendants tried to take possession of highly profitable regional enterprises or establish control over such enterprises with the aim of illicit enrichment.