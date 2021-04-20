Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
20/04/2021 18:11

News

Print this

Ex-head of Komi Republic Gaizer freed from punishment for abuse of office

Context
Tags: Abuse of office, Vyacheslav Gaizer, Syktyvkar, Russia
17:13 20/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 20 (RAPSI) – A court in Russia’s Syktyvkar has sentenced ex-head of Russia’s Komi Republic Vyacheslav Gaizer to 1.5 years in penal colony for abuse of office and released him from punishment due to the running of the statute of limitations, according to the Investigative Committee’s statement.

Investigators claimed that Gaizer, when holding his post in the Republic of Komi in 2013 through 2014 unlawfully instructed the head of Syktyvkar urban municipality Ivan Pozdeyev to allot plots of land for construction of apartment blocks without organizing a tender as required by law in order to benefit a company owned by an acquaintance of the defendant. The respective damages to the municipal budget are estimated to make about 8.7 million rubles ($121,000 at the current exchange rate).

In June 2019, the Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow found Gaizer guilty of fraud, money laundering and receiving bribes and sentenced him to 11 years in high security prison. In addition to the prison term, Gaizer was fined 160 million rubles (nearly $2.5 million) and banned from holding public posts for 5 years. In October, the Moscow City Court upheld the ruling.

However, the court acquitted Gaizer and some other defendants in the case of creation of a criminal community.

In the framework of the same case, Gaizer’s deputy in the Komi Republic was sentenced to 9 years in a penal colony and fined 160 million rubles; ex-senator Vladimir Toropov was sentenced to 6.5 years in a penal colony and fined 500,000 rubles; other defendants were imprisoned for terms from 5 to 8.5 years.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Ex-head of Komi Republic Gaizer freed from punishment for abuse of office

17:13 20/04/2021 A court in Russia’s Syktyvkar has sentenced ex-head of Russia’s Komi Republic Vyacheslav Gaizer to 1.5 years in penal colony for abuse of office and released him from punishment due to the running of the statute of limitations.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Ex-Deputy Emergencies Minister sentenced to 5 years behind bars for fraud

17:19 20/04/2021 The former First Deputy Emergencies Minister, Lieutenant General Sergey Shlyakov received 5 years in jail for fraud on Tuesday.

Ex-head of Komi Republic Gaizer freed from punishment for abuse of office

17:13 20/04/2021 A court in Russia’s Syktyvkar has sentenced ex-head of Russia’s Komi Republic Vyacheslav Gaizer to 1.5 years in penal colony for abuse of office and released him from punishment due to the running of the statute of limitations.

Putin introduces fines for forcing stowaway children from public transport

15:22 20/04/2021 President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a bill introducing fines of up to 30,000 rubles (about $400) for forcing stowaway children from public transport vehicles into law.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100