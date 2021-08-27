Drunk carsharing drivers responsible for every eighth road accident involving injures

16:49 27/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 27 (RAPSI) — Since the beginning of 2021, a carsharing vehicle driven by a drunk driver has been involved in every eighth accident resulting in injured victims in Moscow, the press service of the State Traffic Inspectorate informs RAPSI.

It is worth noting that during the period under review, 202 accidents, in which people were killed and injured, as the result of actions of drunk drivers occurred in the capital. At the same time, every eighth accident with victims was committed with the participation of a drunk driver who drove a carsharing car. As a result of every fifth accident involving a drunk driver of a rented car, people died, the authority said in the statement.

In total, 232 road accidents involving short-term rental cars were registered during the period specified above, in which 14 people died and 279 were injured. Among the injured there were registered 23 children, however, no minor died in such incidents.

In most cases, car-sharing drivers who have been involved in an accident violated traffic rules, and every fourth accident was caused by failures to keep the optimal driving speed, the Inspectorate stressed.