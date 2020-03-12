Рейтинг@Mail.ru
St. Petersburg dweller put under house arrest on suspicion of fake carsharing account sale

Tags: Forgery, Internet, Hacking, Interior Ministry, St. Petersburg, Russia
17:36 12/03/2020

ST. PETERSBURG, March 12 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) – A court in St. Petersburg on Thursday placed a local resident Roman Amelin suspected of selling fake accounts for carsharing users under house arrest, RAPSI learnt in the city’s Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate.

The man was arrested on Wednesday. A hacking case was opened, according to a police representative.

According to investigators, between June and October 2019, the suspect registered dozens of fake accounts for the access to carsharing services. He allegedly used special computer programs and photocopies of passports and driving licenses bought via Internet to commit the crime. Offers for sale he published on one of the popular messengers.

Amelin was arrested when attempting to flee abroad, the statement reads.


