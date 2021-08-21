ABA Conference on CIS-related disputes to be held in Moscow on September 22

17:47 20/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 20 (RAPSI) – The XIII Annual ABA Conference on the Resolution of CIS-Related Business Disputes will take place in Moscow on September 22.

According to the event planners, the conference is one of the largest and key legal events in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) bringing together judicial and corporate lawyers, experts in arbitration, judges and representatives of science and business over the course of 13 years.

The conference will be held in a hybrid format for the first time ever. Such a format has let the organizers make the event modern, interactive and increase the list of speakers addressing the most actual issues of the year.

During the conference there will be an opportunity to discuss: sanctions, investment treaties and disputes, anti-suit injunctions, new ICCA guidelines addressing behavior in international arbitration, practical tips for litigating offshore disputes in Cyprus, the BVI and the Cayman Islands, fresh thinking on fact witness testimony and written statements in court and arbitration proceedings, international arbitration and cross-border insolvency, the arbitrator’s role in early resolving of disputes, Res judicata and issue estoppel in CIS disputes and other topics.

The conference is organized by Russian Arbitration Association and American Bar Assosiation International Law Section. It will take place at Radisson Collection Hotel in Moscow.

While held in Russian, simultaneous translation to English will be available.

For registration, please follow the link: Registration XIII ABA Conference on the Resolution of CIS-Related Business Disputes (arbitration.ru)

More information about the program could be found here: Conference program XIII ABA Conference on the Resolution of CIS-Related Business Disputes (arbitration.ru)

Contact e-mail: victoria.kurashkina@arbitrations.ru



