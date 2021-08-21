Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
21/08/2021 03:16

News

Print this

ABA Conference on CIS-related disputes to be held in Moscow on September 22

Context
Tags: Conference, Russia, Moscow
17:47 20/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 20 (RAPSI) – The XIII Annual ABA Conference on the Resolution of CIS-Related Business Disputes will take place in Moscow on September 22.

According to the event planners, the conference is one of the largest and key legal events in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) bringing together judicial and corporate lawyers, experts in arbitration, judges and representatives of science and business over the course of 13 years.

The conference will be held in a hybrid format for the first time ever. Such a format has let the organizers make the event modern, interactive and increase the list of speakers addressing the most actual issues of the year.

During the conference there will be an opportunity to discuss: sanctions, investment treaties and disputes, anti-suit injunctions, new ICCA guidelines addressing behavior in international arbitration, practical tips for litigating offshore disputes in Cyprus, the BVI and the Cayman Islands, fresh thinking on fact witness testimony and written statements in court and arbitration proceedings, international arbitration and cross-border insolvency, the arbitrator’s role in early resolving of disputes, Res judicata and issue estoppel in CIS disputes and other topics.

The conference is organized by Russian Arbitration Association and American Bar Assosiation International Law Section. It will take place at Radisson Collection Hotel in Moscow. 

While held in Russian, simultaneous translation to English will be available.

For registration, please follow the link: Registration XIII ABA Conference on the Resolution of CIS-Related Business Disputes (arbitration.ru)

More information about the program could be found here: Conference program XIII ABA Conference on the Resolution of CIS-Related Business Disputes (arbitration.ru)

Contact e-mail:  victoria.kurashkina@arbitrations.ru


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

ABA Conference on CIS-related disputes to be held in Moscow on September 22

17:47 20/08/2021 The XIII Annual ABA Conference on the Resolution of CIS-Related Business Disputes will take place in Moscow on September 22.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Whelan seeks expulsion from Russia for sentence completion in U.S. – Moscow court

15:53 20/08/2021 Former American marine Paul Whelan sentenced to 16 years in high-security prison for espionage against Russia has lodged a motion seeking his expulsion from Russia and transfer to the U.S. to serve the remainder of his sentence there.

Navalny’s employee restricted of liberty for breaching sanitary rules at illegal rally

16:19 20/08/2021 The Preobrazhensky District Court on Friday sentenced Oleg Stepanov, ex-head of the Moscow branch of Navalny’s Offices, the organization recognized as extremist, one-year restriction of liberty in a case over violation of sanitary norms during the illegal rally held in Moscow in January.

ABA Conference on CIS-related disputes to be held in Moscow on September 22

17:47 20/08/2021 The XIII Annual ABA Conference on the Resolution of CIS-Related Business Disputes will take place in Moscow on September 22.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100