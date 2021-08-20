Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Facebook ordered to pay $230,000 fines for failure to delete banned content

Context
Tags: Information, Violation, Fine, Moscow's Tagansky District Court, Facebook, Russia
17:16 19/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 19 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tagansky District Court on Wednesday upheld fines totaling 17 million rubles ($230,000) imposed on Facebook social network for failure to remove banned information from the platform, the court’s spokesperson Zulfia Gurinchuk told RAPSI.

The social media platform was found guilty of committing four administrative offences concerning violation of the order of blocking information in June.

In late May, the company was fined 26 million rubles ($350,000) for similar violations.

Previously, Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor reminded that after the notification, the platforms failed to block the prohibited information within 24 hours and could face fines ranging from 800,000 to 4 million rubles (10,500 – 55,000). In case of the repeated violation the social network would face an increased fine, according to Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor.


