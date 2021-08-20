Detention of ex-schema monk Sergius prolonged for six months

16:44 19/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 19 (RAPSI) – The Izmaylovsky District Court on Wednesday extended detention of excommunicated ex-schema monk Sergius (Nikolay Romanov) in a case over inducement to suicide and usurpation of power until February 10, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Romanov was placed in detention in December 2020. He stands charged with inducing a minor to commit suicide. Earlier, Russia’s Children Ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova petitioned the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Investigative Committee to launch a probe into allegations of child abuse in a nunnery situated near town of Sredneuralsk in the Sverdlovsk Region, where the former schema monk took refuge.

Moreover, he is accused of violating a right to freedom of thought, conscience and and religionarbitrary behavior.

He denies his guilt.

His Holiness the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill approved a decision of the church court of the Yekaterinburg eparchy to excommunicate schema monk Sergius (Romanov) on October 19.