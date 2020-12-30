Рейтинг@Mail.ru
30/12/2020

Unchurched ex-schema monk Sergius ordered to 2-month detention

Context
Tags: Suicide, crimes against children, Religion, Moscow's Basmanny District Court, Russia
10:00 30/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 30 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has detained excommunicated former schema monk Sergius (Nikolay Romanov) until February 28, RAPSI has learnt in the court’s press service.

Romanov is accused of inducing a minor to commit suicide. Earlier, Russia’s Children Ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova petitioned the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Investigative Committee to launch a probe into allegations of child abuse in a nunnery situated near town of Sredneuralsk in the Sverdlovsk Region, where the former schema monk took refuge.

His Holiness the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill approved a decision of the church court of the Yekaterinburg eparchy to excommunicate schema monk Sergius (Romanov) on October 19.

