Late ex-owner of Spartak hockey club owes nearly $3 mln to company - court

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

11:33 18/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 18 (RAPSI) – The Moscow Commercial Court has granted a 196.6-million-ruble (about $3 million) debt claim filed by Synergetic Projects against the late insolvent businessman and former vice-president and owner of Spartak hockey club Gelani Tovbulatov, according to court records.

The court recognized Tovbulatov’s debt and added it to the creditors’ list.

Earlier, Russia’s Sberbank lodged an application seeking to include 50-million-ruble debt (about $700,000) of Tovbulatov in the creditors’ list. The claim is set for October 27.

In April, the court granted a bankruptcy petition filed by entrepreneur Ivan Timoshenko against Tovbulatov.

Tovbulatov was the founder of the hockey tournament Spartak Cup held from 1994 to 2007. He died in January 2020.



