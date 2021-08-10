Sberbank demands $700k debt from ex-owner of Spartak hockey club

10:55 10/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 10 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Sberbank has filed an application with the Moscow Commercial Court seeking to include 50-million-ruble debt (about $700,000) of the late insolvent businessman and former vice-president and owner of Spartak hockey club Gelani Tovbulatov in the creditors’ list, according to court records.

The claim is set for October 27.

In April, the court granted a bankruptcy petition filed by entrepreneur Ivan Timoshenko against Tovbulatov.

Tovbulatov was the founder of the hockey tournament Spartak Cup held from 1994 to 2007. He died in January 2020.



