Moscow court detains scientist in treason case for two months

17:19 12/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 12 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Lefortovsky District Court on Thursday ordered detention of Alexander Kuranov, CEO and Chief Structural Engineer of the Scientific Research Institute of Hypersonic, until October 9 as part of a treason case, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Earlier, the Federal Security Service conducting investigation sought to detain the man.

Kuranov was arrested on Thursday.

The scientist is working at physics and plasma chemistry. He is the author of more than 120 research papers.