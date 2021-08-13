Federal Security Service seeks detention of scientist arrested on treason allegations

August 12

MOSCOW, August 12 (RAPSI) – The Federal Security Service (FSB) on Thursday filed a motion to detain CEO and Chief Structural Engineer of the Scientific Research Institute of Hypersonic Systems Alexander Kuranov in a treason case, RAPSI was told in the press service of Moscow's Lefortovsky District Court.

Kuranov was arrested on Thursday.

The scientist is working at physics and plasma chemistry. He is the author of more than 120 research papers.



