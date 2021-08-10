New criminal case opened of Navalny’s allies Zhdanov and Volkov

© AGN Moskva

12:01 10/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 10 (RAPSI) – Investigators have launched a new criminal case against Ivan Zhdanov, ex-director of the foundation founded by Alexey Navalny, and another blogger’s ally Leonid Volkov, over alleged funding of an extremist organization, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

On August 5, video with the participation of Volkov, who headed Offices of Navalny movement and Zhdanov was published on the Internet. Navalny’s foundation and the movement were declared extremist. Despite this fact, the men announced that the organizations would continue their operation and organized fundraising calling people to support the Team of Navalny and to finance it, the statement reads.

Volkov and Zhdanov are suspected of fundraising and provision of financial services for funding of an extremist organization.

Zhdanov is also charged with deliberate non-compliance with court decisions. In June, he was put on the international wanted list and later arrested by court in absentia. He could face up to two years in jail if convicted.