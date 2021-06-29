Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
29/06/2021 22:46

News

Print this

Arrest warrant issued for ex-director of Navalny’s foundation in absentia

Context
Tags: Escape, Arrest, Court, Moscow's Nagatinsky District Court, Ivan Zhdanov, Alexey Navalny, Russia, Moscow
17:37 29/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 29 (RAPSI) – An arrest warrant was issued in absentia on Tuesday  for Ivan Zhdanov, a former director of the foundation established by Alexey Navalny, which had been declared extremist by court, as part of a case over deliberate non-compliance with court decisions, the Moscow Nagatinsky District Court’s press service told RAPSI.

Zhdanov is to be placed in detention for one month after his arrest.

Earlier, he was put on the international wanted list. He could face up to two years in jail if convicted.

Last November, Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court upheld a 100,000-ruble fine ($1,400) imposed on Zhdanov for refusal to delete a video record released by Navalny’s foundation defaming businessman Alisher Usmanov. 

In July 2020, Zhdanov was fined for publishing posts on the Instagram account of  Navalny’s foundation without noting that the materials had been distributed by a foreign agent. He was found guilty of breaching the order of the operation of an NGO operating under the label of a foreign agent. Earlier, the court also fined Navalny’s associate 100,000 rubles for a similar violation.
Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Arrest warrant issued for ex-director of Navalny’s foundation in absentia

17:37 29/06/2021 An arrest warrant was issued in absentia on Tuesday for Ivan Zhdanov, a former director of the foundation established by Alexey Navalny, which had been declared extremist by court, as part of a case over deliberate non-compliance with court decisions.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Belgium extradites alleged participant of 1996 assault on Chechen school

15:55 29/06/2021 Belgium has granted extradition of Ali Ozdamirov, an alleged assailant on a school in Russia’s Republic of Chechnya in 1996.

Embezzlement case against ex-deputy chair of Dynamo sports society dropped

13:13 29/06/2021 Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court has dropped an embezzlement case agianst former First Deputy Chairman of a regional department of Dynamo sports club Vladimir Mikhalevsky.

Arrest warrant issued for ex-director of Navalny’s foundation in absentia

17:37 29/06/2021 An arrest warrant was issued in absentia on Tuesday for Ivan Zhdanov, a former director of the foundation established by Alexey Navalny, which had been declared extremist by court, as part of a case over deliberate non-compliance with court decisions.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100