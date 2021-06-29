Arrest warrant issued for ex-director of Navalny’s foundation in absentia

17:37 29/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 29 (RAPSI) – An arrest warrant was issued in absentia on Tuesday for Ivan Zhdanov, a former director of the foundation established by Alexey Navalny, which had been declared extremist by court, as part of a case over deliberate non-compliance with court decisions, the Moscow Nagatinsky District Court’s press service told RAPSI.

Zhdanov is to be placed in detention for one month after his arrest.

Earlier, he was put on the international wanted list. He could face up to two years in jail if convicted.

Last November, Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court upheld a 100,000-ruble fine ($1,400) imposed on Zhdanov for refusal to delete a video record released by Navalny’s foundation defaming businessman Alisher Usmanov.