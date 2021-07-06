Russian Supreme Court upholds $7K fine imposed on journalist for terrorism justification

12:42 06/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 6 (RAPSI) – The Supreme Court of Russia on Tuesday dismissed a cassation appeal filed by journalist of the radio Echo of Moscow in Pskov Svetlana Prokopyeva againsts imposition of 500,000-ruble ($7,000) fine on her for justifying terrorism, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

In July 2020, the Second West District Military Court sentenced journalist Prokopyeva to the fine.

The case paper read that the journalist voiced on-air an opinion that the state authorities induced the youth to radical actions when discussing the self-destruction of a 17-year student in the premises of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in the city of Arkhangelsk.

The case of Prokopyeva was submitted to prosecutors in late 2019 but it was returned to investigators for further examination.

In October 2019, the Presidential Council for Human Rights applied to a prosecutor in defense of the journalist, stating that her statements could not be recognized as public justification of terrorism.



