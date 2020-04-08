Russian radio journalist accused of justifying terrorism goes on trial

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

12:37 08/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 8 (RAPSI) – The Second West District Military Court will start hearing a case against journalist of the radio Echo of Moscow in Pskov Svetlana Prokopyeva charged with justifying terrorism on April 20, attorney Vitaly Cherkasov has told RAPSI.

The case read that the journalist voiced on-air an opinion that the state authorities induced the youth to radical actions when discussing the self-destruction of a 17-year student in the premises of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in the city of Arkhangelsk.

The case of Prokopyeva was submitted to prosecutors in late 2019 but it was returned to investigators for further examination.

In October 2019, the Presidential Council for Human Rights applied to a prosecutor in defense of the journalist, stating that her statements could not be recognized as public justification of terrorism.