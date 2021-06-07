Moscow City Court extends detention of ex-schema monk Sergius until late summer

© The Basmanny District Court's press service

14:24 07/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 7 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Monday extended detention of excommunicated former schema monk Sergius (Nikolay Romanov) until August 29, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Romanov was placed in detention in December 2020. He stands charged with inducing a minor to commit suicide. Earlier, Russia’s Children Ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova petitioned the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Investigative Committee to launch a probe into allegations of child abuse in a nunnery situated near town of Sredneuralsk in the Sverdlovsk Region, where the former schema monk took refuge.

Moreover, he is accused of violating a right to freedom of thought, conscience and and religionarbitrary behavior.

His Holiness the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill approved a decision of the church court of the Yekaterinburg eparchy to excommunicate schema monk Sergius (Romanov) on October 19.



