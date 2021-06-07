Navalny waives claims against penal colony

13:37 07/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 7 (RAPSI) – A court in Russia’s Vladimir Region has closed proceedings on two lawsuits filed by Alexey Navalny against the administration of a penal colony where the blogger is serving his sentence, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The proceedings over refusal to give him books and newspapers censorship were closed due to waiving of the claims by Navalny.

In February, Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court overturned a suspended sentence given to Navalny in the Ives Rocher embezzlement case and ordered him to 3.5 years in jail. On February 20, the Moscow City Court upheld the ruling.

Currently, the blogger is serving sentence in a penal colony in Pokrov, a town in the Vladimir Region.



