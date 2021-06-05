Рейтинг@Mail.ru
05/06/2021 09:53

Trial of Navalny’s brother to begin on June 7

Context
Tags: Rally, Sanitary and Epidemiology, Violation, coronavirus, Moscow's Tverskoy District Court, Oleg Navalny, Moscow, Russia
17:49 04/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 4 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court will begin hearing a case over violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules against Oleg Navalny, the brother of blogger Alexey Navalny, on June 7, RAPSI has learnt in the court’s press service.

The crime Oleg Navalny stands charged with is punishable by jail terms of up to 2 years.

Earlier, several other persons, including employees of Navalny’s foundation Lyubov Sobol and Oleg Stepanov, Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina and Navalny’s brother Oleg were put under house arrest on charges of breaching anti-coronavirus measures. Later, restrictive measures against some of them were mitigated.

According to police, coronavirus-positive persons ordered to isolation were identified among participants of the Moscow rally. A criminal case over violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules was opened over this fact.

