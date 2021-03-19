Restrictive order against two Navalny’s associates extended until late June

16:30 19/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 19 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on Friday extended a restrictive order against Nikolay Lyaskin, an employee of a foundation established by Alexey Navalny, and Anastasia Vasilyeva, the head of the medical workers' union Alyans Vrachei (Doctors' Alliance), until June 23, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

They are charged with breaching anti-coronavirus sanitary and epidemiological rules during an unauthorized walkout held in Moscow in winter.

Earlier, several other persons, including employees of Navalny’s foundation Lyubov Sobol and Oleg Stepanov, Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina and Navalny’s brother Oleg were put under house arrest as part of the same case.

According to police, coronavirus-positive persons ordered to isolation were identified among participants of the Moscow rally. A criminal case over violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules was opened over this fact.