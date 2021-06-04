Foreign agent label of Meduza media outlet upheld

11:03 04/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 4 (RAPSI) – The Zamoskvoretsky District Court in Moscow on Friday upheld the Russian Justice Ministry’s decision to include Meduza registered in Latvia in the list of media acting as foreign agents, RAPSI was told in the court’s press service.

The Justice Ministry added Meduza to the list of foreign agents in late April.

The decision was challenged in court. The plaintiff insists that the editorial policy is not related to its funding and the company’s labeling as foreign agent is a blow to the freedom of speech.

Meduza is an international publication released in Russian and English, the company’s official website reads.