Meduza media outlet declared foreign agent

14:55 23/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 23 (RAPSI) – The Justice Ministry added to the list of media acting as foreign agents, the Ministry’s press service reports Friday.

Meduza registered in Latvia is an international publication released in Russian and English, the company’s official website reads.

The First Anticorruption Media also fell into the registry, the statement reads.