Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
23/05/2021 13:40

News

Print this

Russian Supreme Court upholds Ukrainian ex-minister’s sentence for terrorist calls

Context
Tags: Mass media, Terrorism, Supreme Court, Ukraine, Russia
17:36 21/05/2021

MOSCOW, May 21 (RAPSI) – The Military Collegium of the Russian Supreme Court on Friday upheld sentence passed on ex-defense minister of Ukraine Anatoly Gritsenko for calls through media to blast Russian trains and cars in absentia, RAPSI was told in the court.

The Second Western Military Court earlier sentenced Gritsenko to 6 years in prison for terrorist calls in absentia. Additionally, the defendant was prohibited from managing the affairs and business for 3 years.

Investigation into the case was competed in late 2019.

The former Ukrainian official was charged with publicly calling for terrorist activity with the use of mass media.

According to investigators, in July 2014 and July 2017, when going on the air in programs on the Ukrainian TV Gritsenko called for car bomb attacks in Moscow and Taganrog and exploding Russian trains in regions near the border with Ukraine. The linguistic examination of the video showed that his statements contained pleas for conducting terrorist activities.

He was put on the international wanted list and arrested in absentia in April 2019. Currently, Gritsenko is still hiding in Ukraine from where he cannot be extradited in accordance with the international law provisions and Ukrainian national legislation, Russian investigators state.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian Supreme Court upholds Ukrainian ex-minister’s sentence for terrorist calls

17:36 21/05/2021 The Military Collegium of the Russian Supreme Court on Friday upheld sentence passed on ex-defense minister of Ukraine Anatoly Gritsenko for calls through media to blast Russian trains and cars in absentia.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russian Supreme Court upholds Ukrainian ex-minister’s sentence for terrorist calls

17:36 21/05/2021 The Military Collegium of the Russian Supreme Court on Friday upheld sentence passed on ex-defense minister of Ukraine Anatoly Gritsenko for calls through media to blast Russian trains and cars in absentia.

National Center of Sport Arbitration starts hearing labor and anti-doping cases

19:39 21/05/2021 The National Center of Sport Arbitration has become fully operational in 2021 and is ready to hear sports and anti-doping cases. Applications from athletes, coaches and staff members will be accepted free of charge.

Bill obliging foreign IT giants to open offices in Russia reaches State Duma

16:13 21/05/2021 Members of the State Duma IT Committee along with senator Alexander Pushkov on Friday submitted a bill obliging foreign IT companies to open offices in Russia to the lower house of parliament.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100