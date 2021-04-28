Former manager of Credit-Express bank to be imprisoned for 3 years for embezzlement

© flickr.com/ Albuquerque Film Office

17:24 28/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 28 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Cheremushkinsky District Court on Wednesday sentenced ex-head of a branch office of Credit-Express bank Elena Chuyeva to 3 years in penal colony for her involvement in large-scale embezzlement in the credit organization, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office told RAPSI.

The court also granted the Deposit Insurance Agency’s civil claim filed on behalf of the bank and recovered over 88.6 million rubles ($1.2 million) from Chuyeva.

The convicted woman earlier pleaded guilty and signed a deal with prosecution.

In 2019, Chuyeva and other defendants, including businessman Vasily Boiko-Veliky, bank director Alla Kabanova, chief accountant Maria Antonova and four other employees of Credit-Express Anastasia Novotnaya, Egor Pikhtin, and Natalya Tsipinova, were arrested.

According to the Investigative Committee, in total the accomplices embezzled over 180 million rubles ($2.4 million at the current exchange rate) and $929,000. Investigators detected 31 counts of embezzlement. Moreover, investigators checked the facts of withdrawal of assets by granting unsecured and loss loans to legal entities, according to the news release.



