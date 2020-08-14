Investigators urge detention of Russian businessman in embezzlement case to be extended

17:27 13/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 13 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court will hear a motion of investigators demanding to extend detention of businessman Vasily Boiko-Veliky in the Credit-Express bank embezzlement case for three months on August 17, lawyer Igor Zuber has told RAPSI.

Investigators have asked the court to prolong the defendant’s extension until November 19.

According to the Investigative Committee, other defendants in the case along with the businessman are bank director Alla Kabanova, chief accountant Maria Antonova and four other employees of Credit-Express Anastasia Novotnaya, Egor Pikhtin, Elena Chuyeva and Natalya Tsipinova.

They have allegedly embezzled over 180 million rubles ($2.8 million) and $929,000. Investigators have detected 31 counts of embezzlement, the statement reads.

Moreover, investigators are checking facts of withdrawal of assets by granting unsecured and loss loans to legal entities, according to the news release.

Boiko-Veliky pleads not guilty.