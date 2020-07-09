Bankruptcy proceedings against firm of businessman accused of embezzlement closed

MOSCOW, July 9 (RAPSI) – The Moscow Commercial Court has quashed bankruptcy proceedings against the investment company Your Financial Trustee headed by businessman Vasily Boiko-Veliky involved in an embezzlement case, according to court records.

The decision was taken upon an application of the Federal Tax Service asking to close the case as the debtor had paid its debt in full.

Your Financial Trustee was founded in 1992. It is a multiproduct investment holding engaged in development, construction and agricultural business. The group joins more than 30 enterprises with over 6,000 employees, the company’s website reads.

The company’s board chair Boiko-Veliky is now in detention in the Credit-Express bank embezzlement case.

According to the Investigative Committee, other defendants in the case along with the businessman are bank director Alla Kabanova, chief accountant Maria Antonova and four other employees of Credit-Express Anastasia Novotnaya, Egor Pikhtin, Elena Chuyeva and Natalya Tsipinova.

They have allegedly embezzled over 180 million rubles ($2.5 million) and $929,000. Investigators have detected 31 counts of embezzlement, the statement reads.

Moreover, investigators are checking facts of withdrawal of assets by granting unsecured and loss loans to legal entities, according to the news release.

Boiko-Veliky pleads not guilty.



