Russian national suspected of treason arrested in Sevastopol

© flickr.com/ Vyacheslav Argenberg

11:02 22/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 22 (RAPSI) – Officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) have arrested a citizen of Russia suspected of treason in Sevastopol, the FSB press service reports.

According to the statement, he intentionally collected and transferred information containing state secrets about the Black Sea Fleet’s activity to Ukraine’s intelligence.

The leak of classified data abroad could cause damage to Russia’s national defence capability, the statement reads.



