Russian citizen gets 12 years behind bars for treason

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

14:19 31/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 31 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Wednesday sentenced Russian citizen Sergey Petushkov to 12 years in high-security penal colony for treason, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

After release his liberty will be restricted for 2 years, according to the ruling.

Petushkov is living in the Moscow Region. According to his testimony, he has high education but was unemployed at the time of the arrest.

The case is classified that’s why no more details were revealed. The hearing was held behind closed doors.