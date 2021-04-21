Thirty seven people sentenced to life in prison in Russia last year

© flickr.com/ Patrik Theander

11:01 21/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 21 (RAPSI) – Russian courts sentenced 37 persons to life imprisonment in 2020, according to the statistical data presented by the Supreme Court’s Justice Department.

Prevalently, the strictest punishment was imposed on murderers (34). Another 3 individuals were convicted of infringement on the life of law enforcement officers.

However, the number of life-termers decreased last year as compared to 50 lifers in 2019.

The total number of people convicted in Russia also dropped from 598,000 in 2019 to 530,000 in 2020. Among them, over 147,000 people were sentenced to prison last year.