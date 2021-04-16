Moscow Economic Policy Department's official charged with $65K bribery - investigators

© Moscow's Presnensky District Court

17:01 16/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 16 (RAPSI) – Deputy chief of the Moscow Economic Policy Department Leonid Kostroma and two other persons stand charged with taking over 5 million rubles (over $65,000) in bribes, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports Friday.

On April 16, Kostroma was put in detention until June 14. Two other defendants were ordered to house arrest.

According to investigators, from February 2020 to April 2021, the accomplices conspired to receive illegal monetary award in the amount of more than 5 million rubles from a Moscow businessman for assistance in unhampered signing of work completion certificates upon contracts concluded earlier.



