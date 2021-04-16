Moscow Economic Policy Department's official detained for 2 months in bribery case

MOSCOW, April 16 (RAPSI) – The Presnensky District Court on Friday detained deputy head of the Moscow Economic Policy Department Leonid Kostroma in pre-trial detention as part of a graft case until June 14, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The court therefore granted a motion filed by investigators,

The official stands charged with taking a large-scale bribe. Other details of the case have not been disclosed yet.