Defense lawyer for ex-police colonel Zakharchenko detained on bribery mediation charges

17:47 09/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 9 (RAPSI) - Moscow’s Presnensky District Court on Friday ordered detention of Alexander Gorbatenko, the attorney of convicted ex-police colonel Dmitry Zakharchenko, until June 7 in a bribery case, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Investigators believe that from July to August 2018 the attorney was a bribery mediator between police in Khimki, a town near Moscow, and his acquaintance. The bribe was estimated at 500,000 rubles ($6,500).

Gorbatenko defended ex-police colonel Dmitry Zakharchenko sentenced to a long prison term for corruption crimes.



