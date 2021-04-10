Рейтинг@Mail.ru
10/04/2021 01:48

Defense lawyer for ex-police colonel Zakharchenko detained on bribery mediation charges

Context
Tags: Bribery, Moscow's Presnensky District Court, Dmitriy Zakharchenko, Alexander Gorbatenko, Moscow, Russia
17:47 09/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 9 (RAPSI) - Moscow’s Presnensky District Court on Friday ordered detention of Alexander Gorbatenko, the attorney of convicted ex-police colonel Dmitry Zakharchenko, until June 7 in a bribery case, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Investigators believe that from July to August 2018 the attorney was a bribery mediator between police in Khimki, a town near Moscow, and his acquaintance. The bribe was estimated at 500,000 rubles ($6,500).

Gorbatenko defended ex-police colonel Dmitry Zakharchenko sentenced to a long prison term for corruption crimes.


