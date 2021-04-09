Investigators demand detention for ex-police colonel Zakharchenko’s lawyer in bribery case

15:15 09/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 9 (RAPSI) – Investigators on Friday filed a motion seeking to place an attorney of convicted ex-police colonel Dmitry Zakharchenko in detention until June 7 on allegations of mediation in bribery, RAPSI was told in the press service of the Presnensky District Court of Moscow.

Lawyer Alexander Gorbatenko is already in court. The hearing is to start soon.

Investigators believe that from July to August 2018 the attorney was a bribery mediator between police in Khimki, a town near Moscow, and his acquaintance. The bribe was estimated at 500,000 rubles ($6,500).



