Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
08/04/2021 01:46

News

Print this

Taxi driver gets 2 years in penal colony for assault on law enforcement officer in Moscow

Context
Tags: Rally, Assault, Law enforcement, Moscow's Tverskoy District Court, Moscow, Russian Federation
16:18 07/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 7 (RAPSI) – Valery Yevsin, a taxi driver who had committed an assault on a National Guard employee at the illegal January 23 rally in Moscow, received 2 years in penal colony on Wednesday, attorney Maxim Pashkov told RAPSI.

A prosecutor earlier asked the court to sentence Yevsin to 3 years in penal colony, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The man was charged with the use of force against a representative of authority. He is in detention now.

According to investigators, on January 23, the accused threw a special guarding rail at the law enforcement officer.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Taxi driver gets 2 years in penal colony for assault on law enforcement officer in Moscow

16:18 07/04/2021 Valery Yevsin, a taxi driver who had committed an assault on a National Guard employee at the illegal January 23 rally in Moscow, received 2 years in penal colony on Wednesday.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Taxi driver gets 2 years in penal colony for assault on law enforcement officer in Moscow

16:18 07/04/2021 Valery Yevsin, a taxi driver who had committed an assault on a National Guard employee at the illegal January 23 rally in Moscow, received 2 years in penal colony on Wednesday.

State Duma committee backs extremist materials database bill

17:12 07/04/2021 The State Duma Anti-Corruption and Safety Committee on Wednesday recommended that the lawmakers should adopt in the first reading a government legislative proposal to create a specialized information database of extremist materials.

Bill decriminalizing inadvertent drug circulation violations by doctors undergoes first stage

16:57 07/04/2021 A government draft law on the humanization of criminal legislation in relation to persons who have committed violations of the rules for the circulation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in the course of medical activities, which inadvertently entailed loss thereof, passed its first reading in State Duma on Wednesday.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100