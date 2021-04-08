Taxi driver gets 2 years in penal colony for assault on law enforcement officer in Moscow

© Moscow's Presnensky District Court

16:18 07/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 7 (RAPSI) – Valery Yevsin, a taxi driver who had committed an assault on a National Guard employee at the illegal January 23 rally in Moscow, received 2 years in penal colony on Wednesday, attorney Maxim Pashkov told RAPSI.

A prosecutor earlier asked the court to sentence Yevsin to 3 years in penal colony, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The man was charged with the use of force against a representative of authority. He is in detention now.

According to investigators, on January 23, the accused threw a special guarding rail at the law enforcement officer.



