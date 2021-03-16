Trial of taxi driver accused of assault on Moscow law enforcement officer set for April

© flickr.com/Automobile Italia

16:35 15/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 15 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court will start hearing a case against Valery Yevsin, a taxi driver who has allegedly committed an assault on a National Guard employee at the illegal January 23 rally in Moscow, on April 7, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The man earlier was ordered to stay detained until March 28. He stands charged with the use of force against a representative of authority.

According to investigators, on January 23, the accused threw a special guarding rail at the law enforcement officer.



