Investigators seek detention of Russia’s industry official in abuse of office case

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

16:57 02/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 2 (RAPSI) – Investigators have filed a motion seeking to put the director of Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Metallurgy and Building Materials Department Pavel Servatinsky in detention until June 1, the press service of Moscow’s Khamovnichesky District Court has told RAPSI.

He stands charged with abuse of office. Other details have not been disclosed yet.

Reportedly, the accused could be involved in the issuance of budget subsidies based on the submitted forged documents.