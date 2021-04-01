Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Russia’s industry official arrested in Moscow on abuse of office allegations

Tags: Abuse of office, Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, Investigative Committee, Russia
15:49 01/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 1 (RAPSI) – The director of Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Metallurgy and Building Materials Department Pavel Servatinsky has been arrested in Moscow on suspicion of abuse of office, according to statement published on the Ministry’s website.

He has been apprehended by the officers of Moscow’s Main Investigations Directorate of the Investigative Committee, the statement reads.

Currently, investigative activities are conducted. The case details have not been disclosed yet.


