Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
19/03/2021 20:56

News

Print this

Trial of ex-customs official charged with abuse of office to begin in late March

Context
Tags: Abuse of office, Moscow's Dorogomilovsky District Court, Federal Customs Service, Russia, Moscow
17:48 19/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 19 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Dorogomilovsky District Court will proceed with an abuse of office case involving ex-chief of the Federal Customs Service’s customs investigations directorate Alexander Kizlyk and his alleged accomplices on March 26, the court’s website informs.

In December 2019, the Basmanny District Court of Moscow placed Kizlyk in detention. Reportedly, searches were previously conducted in the Federal Tax Service’s headquarters, Vnukovo and Domodedovo customs.

Three other defendants charged with abuse of power are Kizlyk’s deputy Alexey Serebro, deputy chief of the Vnukovo customs Konstantin Mishin and deputy chief of the Domodedovo customs Yury Cherkashin.

In February, Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court granted a prosecutor’s plea to forfeit to the state assets worth over 121 million rubles (over $1.6 million) belonging to Kizlyk and his wife. 

The prosecutors’ check revealed disproportion between the spouses’ revenue and the cost of assets they owned. Thus, between 2001 and 2019, having a joint income of 34.7 million rubles they bought and acquired property worth over 121 million rubles including monetary funds in the amount of more than 89 million rubles, two gold bars and one silver bar, jewelry, watches, luxury pens worth nearly 32 million rubles, historical and cultural value icons.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Trial of ex-customs official charged with abuse of office to begin in late March

17:48 19/03/2021 Moscow’s Dorogomilovsky District Court will proceed with an abuse of office case involving ex-chief of the Federal Customs Service’s customs investigations directorate Alexander Kizlyk and his alleged accomplices on March 26.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Police arrest ex-managers of utility companies as part of $135 mln embezzlement case

15:55 19/03/2021 Russian police have arrested eleven former top managers and employees of power supply companies in a case over embezzlement of more than 10 billion rubles ($135 million).

Lawyers involved in Aeroflot embezzlement case to go on trial

13:29 19/03/2021 A criminal case against lawyers Alexander Slivko and Dina Kibets charged with large-scale embezzlement in the Aeroflot company has reached the Gagarinsky District Court of Moscow.

Probe into Murmansk man accused of attack against police at illegal Moscow rally completed

14:52 19/03/2021 Investigation into the Murmansk Region’s resident Alexander Glushkov charged with assault on a police officer at an unauthorized rally in central Moscow in winter has been completed.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100