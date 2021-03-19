Trial of ex-customs official charged with abuse of office to begin in late March

17:48 19/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 19 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Dorogomilovsky District Court will proceed with an abuse of office case involving ex-chief of the Federal Customs Service’s customs investigations directorate Alexander Kizlyk and his alleged accomplices on March 26, the court’s website informs.

In December 2019, the Basmanny District Court of Moscow placed Kizlyk in detention. Reportedly, searches were previously conducted in the Federal Tax Service’s headquarters, Vnukovo and Domodedovo customs.

Three other defendants charged with abuse of power are Kizlyk’s deputy Alexey Serebro, deputy chief of the Vnukovo customs Konstantin Mishin and deputy chief of the Domodedovo customs Yury Cherkashin.

In February, Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court granted a prosecutor’s plea to forfeit to the state assets worth over 121 million rubles (over $1.6 million) belonging to Kizlyk and his wife.

The prosecutors’ check revealed disproportion between the spouses’ revenue and the cost of assets they owned. Thus, between 2001 and 2019, having a joint income of 34.7 million rubles they bought and acquired property worth over 121 million rubles including monetary funds in the amount of more than 89 million rubles, two gold bars and one silver bar, jewelry, watches, luxury pens worth nearly 32 million rubles, historical and cultural value icons.