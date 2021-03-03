Detention of blogger charged with secret data access extended until summer

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

16:45 03/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 3 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court on Wednesday extended detention of blogger Andrey Pyzh, who stands charged with illegal access to the data constituting a state secret, which had been earlier extended until June 5, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Investigators objected to the mitigation of restrictive measure claiming that the defendant had adequate resources for obstruction of justice and escape due to his Ukrainian citizenship.

Pyzh met with people who furnished secret information to him. The accused transferred the data abroad through the Internet and during personal trips, according to the investigation.

The blogger runs Urbanturizm channel where he publishes video about closed and abandoned objects.

The case is classified. If convicted, Pyzh could face up to 8 years behind bars.



