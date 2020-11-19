Рейтинг@Mail.ru
19/11/2020 21:06

Extension of blogger’s detention until December in case over secret data access upheld

Context
Tags: Pre-trial detention, Official secret leak, Moscow City Court, Moscow, Russia
16:23 19/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 19 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Thursday upheld a lower court’s order to extend detention of blogger Andrey Pyzh charged with illegal access to the data constituting a state secret until December 5, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

During last hearing, an investigator objected to mitigation of the restrictive measure as the defendant had adequate resources for obstruction of justice and escape due to his Ukrainian citizenship.

The blogger runs Urbanturizm channel where he publishes video about closed and abandoned objects.

The case is classified. If convicted, Pyzh could face up to 8 years behind bars.


