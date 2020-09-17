Blogger to stay detained until October in case over access to secret data

17:30 17/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 17 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Thursday upheld detention of blogger Andrey Pyzh charged with illegal access to the data constituting a state secret until October 5, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The blogger runs Urbanturizm channel where he publishes video about closed and abandoned objects.

The case is classified. If convicted, Pyzh could face up to 8 years behind bars.



