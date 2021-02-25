Opposition figure Sobol to stay under house arrest in sanitary rules breaching case

© Moscow's Tverskoy District Court, Moskva city news agency

13:13 25/02/2021

MOSCOW, February 25 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Thursday upheld choosing of the house arrest as a restrictive measure against opposition figure Lyubov Sobol charged with violating sanitary rules at the illegal rally held in Moscow on January 23, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

She will stay under house arrest until March 23.

On Thursday, the court will also consider an appeal against house arrest of other defendant in the case, an employee of a foundation established by Alexey Navalny, Oleg Stepanov.

Earlier, the court upheld house arrest of Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina and Navalny’s brother Oleg, who are also charged in the case.

All four defendants are accused of breaching sanitary and epidemiological requirements.

According to police, coronavirus-positive persons ordered to isolation were identified among participants of the Moscow rally. A criminal case over violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules was opened over this fact.



