04/02/2021 15:25

News

Navalny’s associate Sobol charged in rally sanitary standards case

Context
Tags: Violation, Sanitary and Epidemiology, Rally, Investigative Committee, Lyubov Sobol, Moscow, Russia
11:06 04/02/2021

MOSCOW, February 4 (RAPSI) – The Investigative Committee of Russia has brought charges against Alexey Navalny’s ally Lyubov Sobol as part of a case over violation of sanitary and epidemiological requirements during an unauthorized rally on January 23, attorney Vladimir Voronin has told RAPSI.

She pled not guilty. The house arrest order against Sobol has been appealed, according to the lawyer.

On January 28, Sobol, and several other suspects, including Navalny’s brother Oleg, were put under house arrest.

According to police, coronavirus-positive persons ordered to isolation were identified among participants of the Moscow rally. A criminal case over violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules was opened over this fact.


