11/02/2021 18:42

News

Sentencing of ex-Khabarovsk governor in Rosneft embezzlement case set for February 16

Tags: Embezzlement, Moscow's Zamoskvoretsky District Court, Rosneft, Victor Ishayev, Khabarovsk, Russia
17:43 11/02/2021

MOSCOW, February 11 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court will deliver sentence against ex-governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Region Victor Ishayev charged with embezzling more than 7.5 million rubles (over $100,000) from Rosneft oil company on February 16, according to the court’s press service.

Prosecutors earlier demanded 7 years in prison for the defendant.

Ishayev was arrested in Moscow on March 28, 2019. On March 29, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court denied a 15-million-ruble ($200,000) bail to Ishayev and placed him under house arrest.

From 2013 to 2018, Ishayev was a vice-president of Rosneft. According to investigators, between 2014 and 2017, he fraudulently ensured signing of premises lease agreements for the company office’s use in the Khabarovsk Region at an overvalued price. The contracts were concluded with Ishayev’s firm.


Sentencing of ex-Khabarovsk governor in Rosneft embezzlement case set for February 16

17:43 11/02/2021 Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court will deliver sentence against ex-governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Region Victor Ishayev charged with embezzling more than 7.5 million rubles (over $100,000) from Rosneft oil company on February 16.
