01/12/2020 18:05

Rosneft embezzlement trial against ex-Khabarovsk governor to start on December 8

Tags: Embezzlement, Rosneft, Moscow's Zamoskvoretsky District Court, Victor Ishayev, Khabarovsk, Moscow, Russia
14:20 01/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 1 (RAPSI) – The trial of former governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Region Victor Ishayev charged with embezzling more than 7.5 million rubles (about $100,000) from Rosneft oil company will begin on December 8, RAPSI has been told in Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court.

Ishayev was arrested in Moscow on March 28, 2019. On March 29, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court denied a 15-million-ruble ($200,000) bail to Ishayev and placed him under house arrest.

From 2013 to 2018, Ishayev was a vice-president of Rosneft. According to investigators, between 2014 and 2017, he fraudulently ensured signing of premises lease agreements for the company office’s use in the Khabarovsk Region at an overvalued price. The contracts were concluded with Ishayev’s firm.


14:20 01/12/2020 The trial of former governor of Russia's Khabarovsk Region Victor Ishayev charged with embezzling more than 7.5 million rubles (about $100,000) from Rosneft oil company will begin on December 8.
