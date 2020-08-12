Moscow court to hear Rosneft embezzlement case against Ex-Khabarovsk governor

© RAPSI, Eugeny Varlamov

18:19 12/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 12 (RAPSI) – A case against former governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Region Victor Ishayev charged with embezzling more than 7.5 million rubles (over $100,000) from Rosneft oil company will be considered by Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court, RAPSI has learnt from the Supreme Court’s press service.

Ishayev was arrested in Moscow on March 28, 2019. On March 29, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court denied a 15-million-ruble ($232,000) bail to Ishayev and placed him under house arrest.

From 2013 to 2018, Ishayev was a vice-president of Rosneft. According to investigators, between 2014 and 2017, he fraudulently ensured signing of premises lease agreements for the company office’s use in the Khabarovsk Region at an overvalued price. The contracts were concluded with Ishayev’s firm.