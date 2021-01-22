Sentence of defendant in Moscow court building arson case reduced by month

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

10:50 22/01/2021

MOSCOW, January 22 (RAPSI) – A 4-year sentence given to Rafis Galimov in a case over the arson of Moscow’s Nikulinsky District Court has been reduced by one month, RAPSI has learnt from the Moscow City Court’s press service.

In September, the Dorogomilovsky District Court in Moscow sentenced Galimov and other defendant Ruslan Ibragimov to 4 years behind bars each and fined them 886,000 rubles (about $12,000 at the current exchange rate) in order to compensate damages to the Nikulinsky district court building.

The men admitted guilt only partially.

According to prosecutors, the arson was paid for by certain businessman Grigoryev; as a defendant in a separate case he was sentenced to 6 years in prison in absentia after failing to appear at the final hearing; later he was put on the wanted list. Grigoryev, the prosecution says, offered 100,000 rubles (about $1,500) for the crime seeking to destroy some criminal case materials kept in the court building.



