Defendants in Moscow court building arson to spend 4 years each behind bars

19:08 14/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 14 (RAPSI) – The Drogomilovsky District Court in Moscow sentenced two defendants in a case over arson of another Moscow district court to four years in a penal colony each, a RAPSI correspondent reports from the courtroom on Monday.

The defendants, Rafis Galimov and Ruslan Ibragimov, were also fined 886,000 rubles (about $12,000 at the current exchange rate) to compensate damages to the Nikulinsky district court building.

The men admitted guilt only partially.

According to prosecutors, the arson was paid for by certain businessman Grigoryev; as a defendant in a separate case he was sentenced to 6 years in prison in absentia after failing to appear at the final hearing; later he was put on the wanted list. Grigoryev, the prosecution says, offered 100,000 rubles (about $1,500) for the crime seeking to destroy some criminal case materials kept in the court building.