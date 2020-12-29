Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
29/12/2020 14:12

News

Print this

Bankruptcy procedure against Vneshprombank former co-owner extended for 6 another months

Context
Tags: Bankruptcy, Vneshprombank, Moscow Commercial Court, Georgiy Bedgamov, Russia
13:46 29/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 29 (RAPSI) – The Moscow Commercial Court has again extended the procedure of sale of assets of Vneshprombank former co-owner Georgy Bedzhamov, charged with large-scale embezzlement for 6 months, according to court records.

Previously, the bankruptcy proceedings were extended in July.

Bedzhamov was declared bankrupt in July 2018.

In 2016, Bedzhamov was put on the international wanted list on embezzlement charges. Investigators believe that ex-Vneshprombank president Larisa Markus along with her brother Georgy Bedzhamov, who once co-owned the bank, created an organized crime group to siphon money from the bank. The group including Glushakova allegedly granted loans to sub-companies and did not refund money to Vneshprombank. Allegedly, from May 2009 to December 2015, conspirators managed to embezzle about 114 billion rubles.

In March 2016, the Moscow Commercial Court declared Vneshprombank bankrupt. Vneshprombank was one of the top 40 by assets before it lost its license in January of the same year.

In May 2017, Markus was sentenced to 9 years in prison. Later, her sentence was reduced by 6 months.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Bankruptcy procedure against Vneshprombank former co-owner extended for 6 another months

13:46 29/12/2020 The Moscow Commercial Court has again extended the procedure of sale of assets of Vneshprombank former co-owner Georgy Bedzhamov, charged with large-scale embezzlement for 6 months.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Ex-Inter RAO board member sentenced to 15 years for espionage

11:54 29/12/2020 The Moscow City Court on Tuesday found ex-board member of Inter RAO energy holding Karina Tsurkan guilty of espionage and sentenced her to 15 years in penal colony.

Bankruptcy procedure against Vneshprombank former co-owner extended for 6 another months

13:46 29/12/2020 The Moscow Commercial Court has again extended the procedure of sale of assets of Vneshprombank former co-owner Georgy Bedzhamov, charged with large-scale embezzlement for 6 months.

Business Ombudsman presents proposals on new aid to businesses to Russia’s President

17:38 28/12/2020 Russia’s Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov has presented his proposals to extend and expand the set of measures aimed at the anti-crisis support of businesses to the President Vladimir Putin.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100