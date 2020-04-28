Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Ex-top manager of Vneshprombank ordered to 6-year jail for $454 mln embezzlement

Tags: Embezzlement, Vneshprombank, Moscow's Khamovnichesky District Court, The Prosecutor General's Office, Russia
18:08 28/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 28 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Khamovnichesky District Court has sentenced a former deputy president of Vneshprombank Yekaterina Glushakova to 6 years in jail for embezzlimg 33.6 billion rubles ($454 million), the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

The court has also granted a civil lawsuit filed by the Deposit Insurance Agency seeking to collect over 33.6 billion rubles from the defendant.

According to the court ruling, Glushakova was a member of an organized criminal group involving in embezzlement of funds of Vneshprombank whose license was revoked in 2016.

Investigators claimed that ex-Vneshprombank president Larisa Markus along with her brother Georgy Bedzhamov, who once co-owned the bank, created an organized crime group to siphon money from the bank. The group including Glushakova allegedly granted loans to sub-companies and did not refund money to Vneshprombank. 


